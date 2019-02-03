Valley Construction CEO and President Greg Hass announced this past week the company has named Jason Gordon as vice president of business development.
"Jason has the experience, relationships and knowledge to grow and expand Valley’s presence in and around the Quad Cities," Hass said in a news release. "We are happy to have him on our team."
Most recently, Gordon was the vice president of public affairs for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, overseeing government affairs efforts and Rock Island Arsenal Advocacy. He also spent eight years on the Davenport City Council as alderman-at-large.
"I am thrilled to be coming to work for such a well-respected company with a rich history here in the Quad Cities," Gordon said in the release. "Reputation matters, and Valley’s reputation is second to none."
Valley Construction, founded in 1925 in Rock Island, is a third generation, family-owned construction company.
Alliant Energy to hold safety awareness program
Alliant Energy will hold its Iowa One Call 2019 Excavator Safety Awareness Program in Bettendorf on Feb. 27.
Contractors, excavators, builders, landscapers, and municipal and utility workers are invited to attend the event. Each year, Iowa One Call holds a series of safety meetings throughout the state, aimed at promoting safe digging practices, according to a news release.
The meeting, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a meal, following by a safety-focused program. The free event will end at 1:45 with door prizes.
To register, visit iowaonecall.com.
RSM giving $10,000 to Davenport employee
RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services, awarded nine employees, including one in Davenport, money to pursue their dreams.
Kelly Hughes, finance manager at the Davenport office was awarded $10,000 and nine paid time-off days, through the firm's Pursue Your Passion program, according to a news release.
She plans to use the money and time off to travel with her son's college football team, the Augustana Vikings, to watch them play in Ireland. The money will help her keep her promise to attend each game her son plays, according to the release.
RSM launched its Pursue Your Passion program in 2016.
—Sarah Ritter