The JCPenney store at SouthPark Mall donated $10,000 to the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline last week.
Wednesday morning, general manager John Hazlett presented the check, saying it was donated to help the organization continue offering programs aimed at empowering youth.
Through the JCPenney Communities Foundation and public charity, company officials said it supports programs that help close the opportunity gap for under-served youth with clothing, access to youth programs and career readiness support.
This year, the foundation has provided $1.3 million in grants to more than 860 JCPenney stores, allowing each location to select a local organization to support, according to a news release.
The Current Iowa celebrates first birthday
This time last year, Restoration St. Louis opened the revolving doors of The Current Iowa hotel to the public.
In the former Putnam Building at Second and Main streets, Amrit and Amy Gill's Restoration St. Louis renovated the downtown office building into a modern luxury hotel. The $33 million Current, which opened last July, brought new life to the block of downtown Davenport, as well as more than 500 pieces of Midwest art.
Since last year, spokesman Harry Lunt said the Current has welcomed 36,000 visitors and 20,000 guests. And it's captured more than 8,000 online followers, he said.
Alliant Energy moves to eliminate coal by 2050
Alliant Energy Thursday released its corporate sustainability report, which sets the goal of cutting carbon emissions by 80 percent and eliminating all existing coal from its energy mix by 2050.
"Alliant Energy is acting today to create a better tomorrow for our customers and communities," Chairman and CEO Patricia Kampling said. "We are transforming our energy fleet with an eye on customer cost, carbon reduction and providing cleaner and reliable power to the communities we serve."
Alliant Energy officials said the company plans to double its number of wind sites, from six to 12. Through the new purchase and construction agreements, Alliant could have more than 2,700 megawatts of wind power by 2021, according to a news release. Renewable could be more than 30 percent of Alliant's energy mix by 2030.
The report also states the Dubuque solar garden is the first Envision Platinum-rated solar project in the nation.
Schnucks introduces rewards program
Schnuck Markets launched a "Schnucks Rewards" program this week, allowing customers to earn points redeemable for money off future purchases, according to a news release.
Customers who sign up will earn 10 reward points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. After accruing 1,000 points, or the equivalent of $100 in purchases, customers earn $2 off a future purchase. To participate, customers may download the Schnucks Rewards app or enter their phone number online.
The new app also allows customers to refill pharmacy prescriptions, access coupons and sales information, plus find the location of items inside a Schnucks store, according to the release.
There is a Schnucks store at 858 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
—Sarah Ritter