To gear up for holiday commerce, JCPenney is holding a hiring event from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, where management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers on-the-spot.
The department store chain will hire 100 seasonal associates in the Quad-Cities area for a variety of store positions. JCPenney has stores in Davenport and Moline. Seasonal associates receive the store’s full associate discount up to 25%.
Applicants can apply online at jobs.jcp.com or in-store at at an applicant kiosk before the event, which will be held at stores nationwide.
Davenport company wins prestigious industry safety award
S.J. Smith Company, a welding supply company based in Davenport, was awarded the 2018 CGA & GAWDA Distributor Safety Award for companies with more than 100,000 employee exposure hours.
The award was given at the GAWDA Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., held earlier in the month. It's based on five years of safety data that determines improvement in safety performance.
“Safety is one of our three core values, along with honesty and integrity, and customer-driven excellence,” said CEO and President Richelle Smith-Brecht. “We want our employees and the public to be as safe as possible, and that’s why we have such a diligent review and training process.”
The family-owned business has 12 locations in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Iowa-based Access Systems named Triple Crown Award winner
Access Systems has been named a 2019 Triple Crown Award winner by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.
The award recognizes North American companies based on revenue, growth and technical expertise.
“Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they’re among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company.
Access Systems is a Waukee-based technology company with an office in Davenport.
Doodads moving to downtown Davenport
Doodads, an antiques store formerly on W. Locust Street, is moving to downtown Davenport.
The estate store’s new location is in the works at 430 W 3rd St. The old location at 1536 W. Locust has closed.
“We are excited to be moving downtown!” store management wrote on Facebook. “It’s got a great vibe and we can’t wait to get down there and be a part of that fantastic energy that’s happening.”
The new location is next to Abernathy’s and near the fire station.
The new location will be open by the end of the month, according to Facebook posts from the store.
Iowa Cattlemen's Association marketing listening sessions scheduled
The Iowa Cattlemen's Association is inviting cattle producers to attend an upcoming listening session across the state. Maquoekta will host one of the sessions at 10 a.m., Oct. 23, at Johnson family Farms, 101 300th Ave.
The sessions are designed to help the search for new solutions to market problems faced in the region.