Davenport resident Sherry Oats was surprised this month with the gift of a new car.
Once again, Jeff's Car Corner in Davenport donated a car to a former customer in need. After being selected from a number of nominated residents, Oats received a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis.
"Sherry has relied mostly on public transportation to get to work and run errands, and a vehicle will ease her burden," officials said in a news release. "As a cornerstone of their business philosophy, Jeff's believes in giving back to the community because one small act can become the foundation of growth for their customers and the people of the (Quad-Cities area)."
7G Distributing recycles 8 million pounds of glass
Family-owned Davenport company 7G Distributing reached a milestone this Earth Day.
The local beer distributor announced this past week it has recycled 8 million pounds of glass over the past four years. 7G Distributing partnered with Ripple Glass in 2015 for its recycling efforts. In the past four years, the two companies have recycled millions of pounds of glass out of Dubuque.
Around 90% of the glass is turned into furnace-ready cullet for fiberglass insulation, while the other 10% is made into amber bottles, according to the news release.
7G collects the local glass in the Dubuque redemption center, where workers process the glass and load up trucks each week with the recycled products.
Rudy's Tacos to celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Rudy's Tacos will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a party in the Village of East Davenport on May 4.
Starting at noon at the 11th Street location in the Village, the restaurant will host live music, a taco eating contest and more. Bands this year include Doug Brundies Big Acoustic Show, The Merchants and Smooth Groove, according to a news release.
The taco eating contest will begin at 5 p.m. Contestants have the opportunity to win the grand prize of a $50 Rudy's Tacos gift card.
The party also will include food, drink specials, plus a bouncy house and balloon animals for kids.
Rudy's Tacos was founded in 1973 by Rudy and Marilyn Quijas, at 2214 E. 11th St., Davenport. Since then, the business has grown to 11 locations in both Iowa and Illinois.
—Sarah Ritter