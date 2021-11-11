 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Jersey Mike's Subs will donate to Wreaths Across America
Pete Schlicksup of Davenport places a wreath on a grave marker on Saturday during the Wreaths Across America event at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America announced Tuesday that Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 donation to support a matching campaign from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, with a goal to sponsor 40,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement this National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 18.

Starting Monday, Nov. 15, through Tuesday, Nov. 30, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000.

This year’s national wreath-laying events will take place at more than 2,800 participating locations nationwide, including at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 18.

