 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: Jersey Mike's will help Special Olympics athletes Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Jersey Mike's logo

Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of its purchases Wednesday, March 30, to support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help 78 Team Iowa athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games on June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla.

At the USA Games, athletes compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and many more.

Participating stores include 2124 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport and 3918 16th St., Moline.

The donation of all sales, not just profits, is part of Jersey Mike’s nationwide 12th Annual Day of Giving. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News