BIZ BYTES: Jersey Mike's will help Special Olympics athletes Wednesday

Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of its purchases Wednesday, March 30, to support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help 78 Team Iowa athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games on June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla.
At the USA Games, athletes compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and many more.
Participating stores include 2124 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport and 3918 16th St., Moline.
The donation of all sales, not just profits, is part of Jersey Mike’s nationwide 12th Annual Day of Giving.