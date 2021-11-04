 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: JLL, Russell building 251,100-square-foot warehouse
BIZ BYTES: JLL, Russell building 251,100-square-foot warehouse

DES MOINES — JLL and Russell Construction and Development announced Tuesday that they have broken ground on a new 251,100-square-foot, build-to-suit leaseback in Davenport. This will be the first of six anticipated projects to be constructed in the to-be developed industrial park.

This project is the beginning phase of the new 95-acre Russell Industrial Park, located at 8730 Northwest Blvd. The buildings in the park will feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, loading dock equipment and dock doors, metal fastened TPO roofs, as well as other customizable options based on user needs.

Russell plans to break ground soon on the second building and phase, a 300,000-square-foot spec building, expected to be available for tenancy in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For more information on the property and leasing opportunities, contact Michael Minard or visit jll.com/Des-Moines.

