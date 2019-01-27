Kone, with operations in the Quad-Cities, has been recognized for its actions to mitigate climate change.
CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, released its 2018 list of the world's businesses leading on environmental performance. Kone received an A- score on climate action. Out of around 7,000 companies, 127 received an A grade.
The score is based on an independent assessment and the scoring criteria of CDP, an international not-for-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system on environmental impacts.
Kone has disclosed its information through CDP since 2009, according to a news release. Kone has received an A or A- score for six consecutive years.
"We are very proud of our sixth consecutive CDP leadership score, which demonstrates our long-term commitment to environmental excellence throughout our business," said Hanna Uusitalo, environmental director at KONE, in the release. "Climate change is the biggest challenge of our time, and as a global company we recognize our responsibility in achieving low-carbon operations and providing smart and energy-efficient people flow solutions for our customers and the urbanizing world."
Recently, Kone also was ranked as the 43rd most sustainable company in the world by Corporate Knights Inc., a sustainable business magazine and ranking organization.
Kone, a global elevator and escalator manufacturer, has North American operations in Moline and a plant in Coal Valley.
Walmart raises Iowa driver wages
Walmart announced this past week it's raising wages for truck drivers in Iowa.
Beginning in February, drivers will receive a per mile increase of 1 cent and a 50-cent increase in activity pay, according to a news release. Walmart drivers will now be paid up to $1 every time they arrive at a destination or drop a trailer.
With the increase, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment with a rate of nearly 89 cents per mile, according to the release.
"As our business continues to grow, we must recruit and retain the best, safest truck drivers in the industry," said Mike Billups, Walmart general transportation manager for Iowa, in the release. "Simply put, we would not be able to deliver every day low prices to Walmart shoppers without our first-class fleet of professional drivers. This wage increase demonstrates our commitment to one of the most critical parts of our team."
Each year, Walmart's 8,000 drivers travel more than 700 million miles to deliver merchandise to Walmart and Sam's Clubs at 4,700 locations across the country, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter