BIZ BYTES: Kwik Star Criterium donates $1,000 to Project Echelon Racing

The Kwik Star Criterium donated $1,000 to Project Echelon Racing. The donation ceremony occurred before the Ford Pro Men’s race on Memorial Day.
Founded by pro cyclist Eric Hill, Project Echelon educates, equips and empowers veterans and their families through physical activity and self-discovery while also engaging the community to build a network of support for those who have served in the armed forces.
“Project Echelon’s veteran focus is a great fit for our Memorial Day races. They are very deserving of our support” Tom Schuler, Kwik Star Criterium race director, said.