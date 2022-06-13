BIZ BYTES: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star announce implementation of mobile ordering services

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip — which operates in Iowa as Kwik Star — has announced the full implementation of its carryout, curbside pickup and delivery services through the Kwik Rewards mobile app.

These services will be available at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and will be a part of all newly built stores moving forward.

This addition to the existing food service program will allow guests to order through the Kwik Rewards app.

Curbside pickup is a new option that allows guests to place an order, and then a Kwik Trip or Kwik Star co-worker will bring the order right to you in the parking lot.

Kwik Trip also is launching delivery through the Kwik Rewards app, which will be powered in most markets through a preferred partnership with DoorDash. Guests can place an order, and a delivery driver will head to the store, pick up the order and deliver it on behalf of Kwik Trip. To celebrate the launch, free delivery is offered through June 30.

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer these services, providing new avenues for our guests to be able to enjoy our many offerings,” David Jackson, loyalty and digital marketing manager at Kwik Trip, said in a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0