The last Kmart store in the Quad-Cites closed this past week.
Sears Holdings, which operates both Sears and Kmart, announced it would close 142 unprofitable stores this past fall, including Kmart in Moline, at 5000 Avenue of the Cities.
The company filed for bankruptcy, following a May announcement that Sears is closing underperforming stores this fall, including Sears at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. The SouthPark Mall location closed in 2013, and the Davenport and Rock Island Kmart stores also have closed in the past few years.
Sears started as a mail order catalog in the 1880s. In recent years, it has lagged behind its peers, incurring losses and struggling under a massive debt load.
Chairman Edward Lampert has said he is trying to buy the company to keep Sears in business and thousands of workers employed.
Bethany for Children & Families names new director
Bethany for Children & Families, based in Moline, named a new director of development and communication this past week.
Jim Sanderlin, a Carbon Cliff native, will be managing a comprehensive development and fundraising initiative, according to a news release. He has 14 years of experience working in similar positions, including most recently in North Carolina.
"Jim brings knowledge, experience, and expertise in leadership, including community-focused and development roles," Dr. Bill Steinhauser, Bethany’s President and CEO, said in the release. "As a member of Bethany’s management team, Jim is dedicated to driving organizational fundraising, special events and communication. Bethany is excited to have him as part of the team."
Visit Quad-Cities announces reaccredidation
Visit Quad-Cities received the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program seal by Destinations International this past week.
The award recognizes the organization's commitment to meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations, according to a news release.
"We are pleased to have Visit Quad-Cities in our distinguished group of professionals," said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International, in the release. "The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations and I’m glad to welcome them to the DMAP community."
The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with mandatory and voluntary standards, spanning performance areas from governance to finance. Visit Quad-Cities joins more than 200 destination organizations that have obtained the recognition, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter