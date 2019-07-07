Local law enforcement will be out at Iowa Quad-City Culver's locations July 16 to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Culver's will hold its second annual ButterBurgers and Badges event from 4 to 8 p.m. Special Olympics athletes and local officers will be serving food, busing tables and collecting donations.
During the event, $1 from each regular concrete mixer sold also will be donated to Special Olympics Iowa. And throughout the month of July, certain stores will continue to collect donations.
Participating Quad-City locations include the Culver's on Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf, and those on Jersey Ridge Road and Kimberly Road in Davenport.
Davenport's Per Mar ranked among top security companies
Davenport-based Per Mar Security Services has ranked 22nd in SDM Magazine's 100 Report of the largest security providers in the country.
The report measures consumer dollars gained by security companies, ranking the 100 largest residential and non-residential electronic security providers in the United States.
This marks the 29th consecutive year that Per Mar has held a ranking in the SDM 100 Report, according to a news release. Per Mar also is ranked fifth in non-residential installation revenue, 19th in total annual revenue and 21st in residential customers.
"We are again honored to be named in the SDM 100 list for the 29th consecutive year. It is our employees' relentless dedication to serving our customers that makes this possible," said Chris Edwards, president of Per Mar’s Electronic Security Division.
Integrity Integrated announces leadership programs
Quad-City leadership and development organization, Integrity Integrated, has announced its lineup of fall programs in Iowa, starting in September.
The programs will take place in the Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.
The Leadership Development Program will begin on Sept. 10 in the Quad-Cities. The program is for people looking to develop a personal leadership plan, plus explore managerial style and ethics. The session includes eight group sessions, three one-on-one coaching sessions and a leadership practices inventory assessment, according to a news release.
For more information or to register, contact Shari Baker at SBaker@integrityintegrated.com.
—Sarah Ritter