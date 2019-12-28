BIZ BYTES: Lead(h)er has new executive director in new year

A local women’s mentoring organization will have a new executive director in the new year.

Megan Hasselroth is taking over as the executive director for Lead(h)er. She was picked by the organization’s board of directors after a three-month search, a news release said. Hasselroth is the Lead(h)er’s second executive director in its three-year history.

Sarah Stevens will remain with the organization in a new role as program manager for Lead(h)er’s Strike a Match.

“Megan’s experience, drive and vision for Lead(h)er’s future gives me great confidence in our future as the leading women’s mentoring organization in the Quad Cities,” said Sam Schlouch, chair of Lead(h)er’s Board of Directors, in a news release.

Hasselroth has spent the last six years in various roles at Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, as well as being an academic mentor through the Scott County Family YMCA.

She graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and went on to earn a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Adler University.