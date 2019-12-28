BIZ BYTES: Lead(h)er has new executive director in new year

A local women’s mentoring organization will have a new executive director in the new year.
Megan Hasselroth is taking over as the executive director for Lead(h)er. She was picked by the organization’s board of directors after a three-month search, a news release said. Hasselroth is the Lead(h)er’s second executive director in its three-year history.
Sarah Stevens will remain with the organization in a new role as program manager for Lead(h)er’s Strike a Match.
“Megan’s experience, drive and vision for Lead(h)er’s future gives me great confidence in our future as the leading women’s mentoring organization in the Quad Cities,” said Sam Schlouch, chair of Lead(h)er’s Board of Directors, in a news release.
Hasselroth has spent the last six years in various roles at Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, as well as being an academic mentor through the Scott County Family YMCA.
She graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and went on to earn a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Adler University.
“Lead(h)er is positioned well for success,” said Hasselroth. “I am excited to build upon the foundation that Sarah and the board have laid for the organization and continue to serve the women of the Quad Cities.”
Chuck E. Cheese revamp in Davenport
Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport is getting a new look.
The remodel, part of a nationwide rebranding by the company, will be unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 903 E. Kimberly Road. Some new features include the robotic band leaving for a centralized dance floor where Chuck E. makes a live appearance every hour, according to a news release.
Children’s feet will light up as they move across the dance floor. Parents will no longer have to have tokens to play games, instead utilizing a play pass loaded with time in which kids can play as many games as possible within the timeframe purchased.
Other updates include a new logo and changes in color scheme, updated furniture and brighter lighting. There are also menu changes, such as the addition of BBQ chicken pizza and an “endless” salad bar.