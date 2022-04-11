BIZ BYTES: Legat Architects to celebrate 10 years

Legat Architects will host an event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. The celebration will take place at 1515 5th Ave., Suite 108, in Moline. An open house will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and food and beverages will be available.
Legat Architects, an architecture and interior design firm, operates six Midwestern studios. Legat’s portfolio includes commercial, governmental, health care, higher education, hospitality, mixed-use, pre-K-to-12 education and transportation facilities.