 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

BIZ BYTES: Legat Architects to celebrate 10 years

  • 0
100518-qct-qca-marktwain-003

Legat’s portfolio includes commercial, governmental, health care, higher education, hospitality, mixed-use, pre-K-to-12 education and transportation facilities.

 FILE PHOTO

Legat Architects will host an event at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. The celebration will take place at 1515 5th Ave., Suite 108, in Moline. An open house will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and food and beverages will be available.

Legat Architects, an architecture and interior design firm, operates six Midwestern studios. Legat’s portfolio includes commercial, governmental, health care, higher education, hospitality, mixed-use, pre-K-to-12 education and transportation facilities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Group O announces new CEO

Group O announces new CEO

Kevin Kotecki, whose career has included stints as president and CEO of ConAgra Refrigerated Foods, Pabst Brewing Company, Brach’s Confections…

Watch Now: Related Video

DHL Plane Skids Off Runway, Splits in Two

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News