Live Action Games at NorthPark Mall will host an ax-throwing event to raise awareness and money for fire safety and education in the Quad-Cities.
On July 20, the business will donate 100% of its ax-throwing proceeds to the Lt. Mark P. Kakert Memorial Fund, according to a news release. The foundation was created in memory of Kakert, who served 29 years with the Davenport Fire Department.
The foundation aims to increase fire safety, prevention and education.
Live Action Games, which opened at the Davenport mall last fall, offers ax throwing, escape rooms and other party games. For more information, visit LAGqc.com.
Hy-Vee donates $26,500 to River Bend Foodbank
Quad-Cities Hy-Vee stores donated more than $26,533 to the River Bend Foodbank.
The money was raised through a company campaign, "Feed the Need," which helped local food banks across Hy-Vee's eight-state region replenish their supplies, according to a news release. Customers participated by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar, and Hy-Vee matched donations.
Iowa American Water celebrates safety milestone
Iowa American Water is celebrating employees reaching a nine-year safety milestone.
Employees at the East River Station have worked nine consecutive years without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents, according to a news release.
"This is a true testament to the professional and safety-conscious team we have," said Randy Moore, president, in the release. "Our East River Station team is committed not only to providing reliable, high-quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad-Cities but also to following all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their co-workers and our neighbors and community safe."
Iowa American Water conducts regular safety training for trenching and shoring, respiratory protection and confined spaces, machine guarding, first aid, CPR and more.
Per Mar and River Bandits present child safety night
Per Mar Security in Davenport is partnering with the Quad-Cities River Bandits to present child safety night at the ballpark on July 19.
Mayor Frank Klipsch and the Davenport City Council proclaimed the week of July 14-20 as child safety week. Next Friday, Per Mar will join the River Bandits, Davenport Police Department, KlaasKids Foundation, UnityPoint Health-Trinity and the city to educate visitors on the importance of child safety.
Parents are invited to bring their children to the Sports Lounge in Modern Woodmen Park, where officials will take photographs and digitized fingerprints of each child, plus offer safety tips and a plan on what to do if children disappear.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free, plastic tote from Per Mar and the River Bandits. And, there will be post-game fireworks courtesy of Smart Toyota of the Quad-Cities.
—Sarah Ritter