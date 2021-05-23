BIZ BYTES: llinois American Water offers payment plans

"We're proud of our unmatched fermentation technology, and we're excited to partner with Spiber to bring those capabilities together with our engineering expertise and long value chain to create plant-based polymers that will go into everything from clothes to car seats," Ian Pinner, ADM's chief strategy and innovation officer and president of the company's Health & Wellness division, said in a news release. "We're equally excited to bring this job-creating project to the Clinton region, a community that is home to nearly 900 ADM colleagues."

"I am thankful for the organizations and people who have helped get us to where we are today. I am especially grateful for our employees who genuinely care about the business, our customers, and one another," Bob Simpson, Big River Packaging president, said in a news release. In 2006, after being in business for just one year, Big River Packaging began selling boxes online (brpboxshop.com) as an experiment. That experiment was a success and has since resulted in the growing company's need for more space to manufacture and ship the bakery boxes that have become their niche. Over the next few months, BRP's current 88,000 SF factory will be expanded by a third, and five additional loading docks will be added, giving BRP's 54 employees a more optimized workflow throughout the plant.