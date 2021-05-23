BIZ BYTES: llinois American Water offers payment plans

BELLEVILLE, Illinois — Ilinois American Water is urging customers with a past due balance to access the company’s financial assistance program, H2O Help to Others.
The program, along with payment plans, is available to help prevent service interruption for nonpayment.
Customers with a past due balance can call 800-422-2782 to avoid their service being shut off. If customers aren’t currently experiencing a hardship, but their situation changes in the coming months, they also are encouraged to call the utility immediately.
Illinois American Water’s H2O Help to Others program offers financial assistance to residential customers in need.
The program is administered by Salvation Army agencies within the company’s service area. Information, including Salvation Army contact information, can be found online at www.illinoisamwater.com under Customer Service & Billing in the Customer Assistance Program section. The H2O Help to Others program provides customers who have experienced a financial hardship up to $200 in assistance, regardless of income. Assistance of over $200 is available in special circumstances.
Duffy joins Northwest Bank board
Joe Slavens, president & CEO, Northwest Bank & Trust Company, announced recently that Brian Duffy was elected to the bank’s board of directors. Duffy is the president and CEO of Per Mar Security Services.
“I’m very happy to have Brian join our board,” Slavens said. “He leads a third-generation family business that, like us, delivers services through relationship driven experts. We share the same values and look forward to leveraging his insights for the benefit of both our customers and team members.”
Duffy is an active member of numerous security associations locally and nationally. He serves on the board for NetOne and Junior Achievement of the Heartland. In addition, he is active in the Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities. A native of Davenport, Brian Duffy graduated from University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
Hy-Vee dietitians offer free nutrition counseling for Iowans 60 and older
WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced a partnership between Hy-Vee dietitians and the Iowa Department on Aging on Wednesday to offer free nutrition counseling sessions to Iowa residents ages 60 and older.
The free, 60-minute nutrition counseling sessions are limited to one per person and are conducted primarily via phone or virtually. In-person visits are available at select Hy-Vee locations. Virtual sessions are also available in Spanish. Counseling sessions can cover a wide range of topics, including (but not limited to): diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, food allergies, healthy shopping, cooking for one and many more.
These free sessions are available to the first 400 individuals who sign up at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx under Nutrition Counseling Services. Once an individual signs up for a session, a Hy-Vee dietitian will contact them to schedule their appointment. The counseling session must occur before July 1.
Royal Neighbors' Tidwell receives award
Cynthia Tidwell, president and CEO of Royal Neighbors of America, is the 2021 recipient of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Forum 500 Distinguished Service Award.
The award is presented annually to a member of the ACLI Forum 500 whose work exemplifies life insurers’ commitment to helping all Americans — regardless of where or how they work, their life stage or the economic status of their household — to protect their family’s financial future. The Forum 500 is composed of small- and medium-sized life insurance companies that serve consumers in communities across the United States.
“Whether it’s her policyholders or people in her community, Cynthia’s passion for helping others embodies life insurers’ mission,” ACLI President and CEO Susan Neely said in a news release. “Her strong leadership and commitment to the industry and her community are why her peers in the Forum 500 have chosen to honor her with this prestigious award.”
Before joining Royal Neighbors of America in 2005, Tidwell held executive leadership roles at Xerox Financial Services and Fireman’s Fund Insurance company, part of the Allianz Group.
Marrari picked as member of Future Leader of Tomorrow program
EBE Technologies Vice President Rocco Marrari has been chosen for Technology and Maintenance Council’s Leaders of Tomorrow, Class of 2023. TMC is part of the national trucking industry trade organization, American Trucking Associations.
According to an email from the ATA, the program “identifies and cultivates the next generation of TMC leaders and advances the needs of the transportation industry through professional development opportunity.”
Candidates must be employed by a TMC-member company and been nominated by a TMC member. They must attend four consecutive TMC meetings before graduating from the program in 2023.
Marrari said he was honored to take part in the program.
“TMC works diligently to improve transport equipment, maintenance and maintenance management by creating voluntary standards for the trucking industry,” he said in a news release.
Marrari’s program duties include serving as secretary on TMC’s new Health Ready Components Task Force.
Marrari joined EBE in 2015 and is currently its vice president of sales, imaging and workflow solutions.
Clinton helps drive economic growth in eastern Iowa
CLINTON — The Clinton Regional Development Corporation (CRDC) announced two economic development projects Friday, both local expansions, in the city of Clinton.
After reaching the No. 1 spot on Site Selection magazine's 2020 rankings for per capita industrial projects along the Mississippi River Valley Corridor, the CRDC is working hard to maintain that position. The two projects received approval for state incentives during the monthly Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board meeting.
Spiber America LLC, a subsidiary of Spiber Inc., is a biotech startup that produces lab-grown proteins such as spider silk for use in clothing and other consumer products. In November 2020, Spiber announced it will combine its technology with ADM's infrastructure and expertise. The two companies have partnered to modify and expand equipment at ADM's biorefinery in Clinton. Friday, IEDA awarded ADM an investment tax credit of $1 million for its role in this project, which includes machinery and equipment valued at $27.6 million and the creation of 48 jobs. Last year, Spiber Inc. was awarded $1 million through the state's High-Quality Jobs (HQJ) Program. The joint project represents a $101.4 million capital investment.
"We're proud of our unmatched fermentation technology, and we're excited to partner with Spiber to bring those capabilities together with our engineering expertise and long value chain to create plant-based polymers that will go into everything from clothes to car seats," Ian Pinner, ADM's chief strategy and innovation officer and president of the company's Health & Wellness division, said in a news release. "We're equally excited to bring this job-creating project to the Clinton region, a community that is home to nearly 900 ADM colleagues."
Meanwhile, Big River Packaging, a local business that produces customized cardboard boxes, received a $237,750 state incentive package for its upcoming expansion in Clinton.
"I am thankful for the organizations and people who have helped get us to where we are today. I am especially grateful for our employees who genuinely care about the business, our customers, and one another," Bob Simpson, Big River Packaging president, said in a news release. In 2006, after being in business for just one year, Big River Packaging began selling boxes online (brpboxshop.com) as an experiment. That experiment was a success and has since resulted in the growing company's need for more space to manufacture and ship the bakery boxes that have become their niche. Over the next few months, BRP's current 88,000 SF factory will be expanded by a third, and five additional loading docks will be added, giving BRP's 54 employees a more optimized workflow throughout the plant.
Bank of America to boost minimum pay
Bank of America announced recently that it was raising its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. In March 2020, the company raised it to $20 per hour, a year ahead of schedule.
In addition, Bank of America announced that all of its U.S. vendors were now required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15 per hour.
“A core tenet of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work which means investing in the people who serve our clients,” Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, said in a news release. “That includes providing strong pay and competitive benefits to help them and their families, so that we continue to attract and retain the best talent.”
Credit Union and QC brewer relaunch R.I.A. I.P.A. beer
Working with local beer brewer Twin Span Brewing, the R.I.A. Federal Credit Union is relaunching its special label R.I.A. beer, according to a news release.
The beer is called the R.I.A. I.P.A. and it is an India Pale Ale. A donation of $2 from every can/pint will help to fund the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities (HFQC).
Mercer County to hold broadband event
Residents are invited to join MCBT and the Mercer County InternetInitiative at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Mercer County VFW (106 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo) for the Mercer County Broadband Summit. The event will include an unveiling of county broadband data, a preview of the broadband plan, a Q&A session and more.
"Broadband is expensive to install in places with small populations," MCBT Executive Director Kyle McEwen said in a news release. "Broadband programs base their funding decisions on federal data, which wildly overestimates how much of Mercer County has access to fast, reliable internet. The Mercer County Internet Initiative has crowd-sourced data from people across Mercer County to fix this issue. We're excited to share the work we've done and the possibilities for what's next."
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Mel Foster Co. donating money, time
Mel Foster Co. announced Tuesday that it is donating $100,000 to local charities and organizations. The company has selected 20 charities to receive gifts in 2021.
Mel Foster Co. agents and staff support many charities by participating in workplace donation drives held at each office throughout the year.
“Our agents and staff are passionate about causes that help struggling families and children, veterans who battle addiction and homelessness and animals that need an advocate on their journey to their forever home," Lynsey Engels, president, Real Estate Brokerage at Mel Foster Co., said in a news release. "We know the causes they care about and encouraged them to nominate their favorite nonprofits for our initiative. These submissions were compiled to create a list of 20 local charities. Agents and staff then voted to help determine the fund distribution."
With the selection of the John Deere Classic Platinum Tee Club as one of the top charities, the John Deere Foundation matches the donation and doubles the amount for Birdies for Charity, making it a $20,000 total gift.
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic Tournament Director, said: “We are so honored to be included in Mel Foster Co.’s generous charity initiative. The $10,000 they are donating to the John Deere Classic will make it possible for every organization that participates in our Birdies for Charity Program to get at least a 5% bonus. It is a real reminder of how important Mel Foster Co. is to our community, and we are thrilled to celebrate their 100th anniversary the same year we celebrate our 50th.”
To complement the corporate financial gifts to the community, Mel Foster Co. agents and staff pledge to donate 1,000 hours of volunteer service in 2021 to charities and organizations of their choice. Engels continued, “Not only do we see the generosity of our agents and staff when they fill a box with coats, food or school supplies, we see it throughout the community when they give their time to volunteer. It’s heartwarming to see how much they care and what a difference they make.”
Mel Foster Co. is celebrating its 100-year anniversary through agent and employee, client and community events throughout the year.
WQPT wins awards
WQPT won a Communicator Award “Award of Excellence” in the Writing-Column/Editorial category for an article Director of Education Michael Carton wrote for Quad City Family Focus Magazine titled “Advice from Elmo,” which had been published in June 2020.
The award was announced by The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).
“With over 6,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, WWE, Microsoft, Code Red, GmbH, Comcast, Disney Creative Studios…and WQPT!,” Carton said in a news release.
In addition, WQPT received a second-place award from the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) for its production “Snapshots – Steeplejack,” which told the story of a steeplejack from Galesburg, Illinois, named Daniel Billings. ‘“Snapshots” are short form documentaries that WQPT has been producing for seven years that tell little known stories of the people, places and events of the Quad-Cities and surrounding counties,” said WQPT producer Lora Adams.
-WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University.
GBR Riverdale announces commitments with new vision, website
Start-up acquisition company GBR Riverdale has announced its continued commitment to preserving business legacies with an evolved vision focusing on environmental, social and governance commitments.
“Our vision of profitable sustainability is ambitious and tackles systemic challenges. It’s not easy work. Nevertheless, we believe that through our actions, we can be part of a transformation for good,” Michael Kelker, chief executive at GBR, said in a news release. “GBR is at its heart a family company and making sure we practice what we preach to our children is very important.”
The rollout of the new vision includes a new look for www.gbrriverdale.com. The updated website includes a new design that shares the commitment to environmental health, social cohesion and steward leadership.
This initiative started thanks to Deere & Co. Timberline Pallet, a GBR operating company, was asked to participate in an ESG assessment as a key supplier to Deere. The result was surprising.
“We didn’t do well,” Brandon Behrens, CFO, said. “It wasn’t that we didn’t do many of the things they evaluated, it was that we couldn’t prove it through clear documentation. It was a real wake-up call that we lacked formal metrics and policies for things we do every day.”
GBR turned to a specialist in the ESG field, Lisa Beth Lentini Walker at Lumen Worldwide Endeavors.
“Numerous studies from Harvard Business Review and other sources show that performance on well-designed ESG metrics leads to better financial results and a more engaged workplace,” Lentini Walker explained in the news release. “GBR wanted to do well while doing right. The combination of leadership support and awareness allowed us to quickly move forward with reporting on the current state, articulating the vision and developing clear metrics for future accountability.”
The culmination of the process was the creation of GBR’s 4A vision statement:
1) Avoid companies where culture, ethics or sustainability approaches are not in alignment with our values.
2) Acquire companies that already have — or could have — meaningful environmental, social and governance impact while seeking higher returns.
3) Aid our operating companies in articulating, reporting and improving their sustainable practices and policies.
4) Augment our operating companies’ positive impact on their communities by giving back locally and enhancing our team members’ work environment and benefits packages.
GBR Riverdale plans to use the 4As to guide their continued acquisition strategy and be recognized as a leader in the ESG space.
Solar Plastics employees get free chiropractic care
Quad Cities-based employees of Solar Plastics are taking advantage of new, no-cost-to-employee workplace health and wellness benefits on-site at its Davenport facility. Employees are being offered chiropractic care and workplace wellness adjustments during shifts and without going to a doctor’s office.
Over the past year, employers have been forced to think differently about the health of their employees. While COVID precautions have been required to maintain a safe working environment in the manufacturing industry, many employees suffer from physical health limitations caused by repetitive work and spending entire shifts on their feet.
Knowing that retaining and attracting employees can be correlated with the prioritization of health, wellness, workplace safety and flexibility benefits, Solar Plastics recently implemented a WorkSiteRight on-site clinic. The clinic offers chiropractic and ergonomic adjustments to its employees directly at the workplace. By working with providers, employees are decreasing aches and pains and minimizing health and safety risks, all at no cost to them. Programs such as this have been proven to decrease worker compensation costs by 96% from 2017-2019 and decrease injury frequency by 63%.
Dr. Chad Henriksen has been directly involved in the deployment of WorkSiteRight at Solar Plastic’s Davenport location after a successful first year with the same program at the company’s Delano, Minn., location.