BIZ BYTES: Local businesses partner for “Vodka For Ukraine”

One of Davenport’s favorite pizza joints is joining with the Quad-Cities local distillery to raise funds and awareness for Ukrainian refugees in a unique campaign calling for “Vodka for Ukraine."

LoPiez Pizza and Mississippi River Distilling Company are showcasing local vodka and raising funds for the International Rescue Committee this weekend.

LoPiez will donate $1 from every River Pilot Vodka drink sold at their downtown Davenport location from now until Sunday. Mississippi River Distilling Company is matching that donation. In addition, the distillery will run a similar promotion all weekend at their Cocktail House in LeClaire. $1 from every vodka drink and $3 from every bottle of River Pilot Vodka sold will go to Rescue.org as well.

“I think bigger than just raising some money, we’re raising awareness.” Mississippi River Distilling Company owner Ryan Burchett said.

LoPiez Pizza is located in downtown Davenport at 429 E 3rd St. Mississippi River Distilling Company is located at 303 North Cody Road in downtown LeClaire. Both businesses will run the promotion through today.

