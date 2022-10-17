 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Local company featured in Wall Street Journal

Wild Cherry Spoon Co.

Tim McGuire, of Rock Island, holds some of his handmade implements from his Wild Cherry Spoon Co.

 FILE / Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline

Local company Wild Cherry Spoon Co. was featured in last Saturday’s Wall Street Journal – Off Duty, part of the Wall Street Journal Weekend edition.

The article featured a kitchen utensil known as a Spurtle, which is a utensil used for porridge/flat oatcakes in Scotland.

CEO, Tim McGuire, 33, said “We were very excited to bring large international exposure not just to our products, but to the Quad-Cities region as a whole," CEO Tim McGuire said. "This incredible opportunity has already had a significant impact on our sales, but we expect will have an even longer-term positive impact on our company. We’ve already seen an increase in interest among stockists, stores who carry our brand and expect that this will have a positive impact on both our short-term Q4 hiring needs and our long-term growth.”

Wild Cherry Spoon Co. is an artisan manufacturer of kitchenware and home goods based in Moline.

