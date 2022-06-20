 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

BIZ BYTES: Local distillery opens new downtown Davenport location

  • Updated
  • 0

A local distillery is now pouring cocktails at its new downtown Davenport location. Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire “soft opened” the “Downtown Lounge” at 318 E. 2nd St. over the weekend. The public grand opening and ribbon cutting is set for 4 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The building houses the new cocktail bar and will also house a new state-of-the-art bottling line to help the distillery expand distribution.

“This is an exciting chance for us to leverage our growth in the larger market to add a vibrant spot to downtown Davenport,” owner Ryan Burchett said. “Having an existing brand and reputation from our space in LeClaire makes the new Davenport location an easy expansion for us.”

The distillery is maintaining all of its current operations in LeClaire with a production facility, cocktail house and recently opened Celebration Center event venue.

The Mississippi River Distilling Company Downtown Lounge will be open seven days a week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News