BIZ BYTES: Local Kohl's adding Sephora at Kohl's

Kohl's + Sephora

Two Kohl’s locations in the Davenport area will add the Sephora at Kohl’s experience this year. The locations at 3910 Elmore Ave. in Davenport and 800 42nd Ave. Drive in Moline are among 400 new Sephora at Kohl’s shops that will open this year across the country and join the 200 that were first introduced last year.

By 2023, Kohl’s expects to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to 850 stores in total.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot space that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. 

