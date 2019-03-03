3M, a global manufacturing and technology company with a plant in Cordova, announced it's committing to move to 100 percent renewable electricity in its facilities.
CEO Mike Roman said in a news release the first step is transitioning to renewable electricity at the company's headquarters in Minnesota this month.
"3M is flipping the switch to becoming powered 100 percent by renewable energy," Roman said in the release. "We are continuing to step up our leadership toward a more sustainable future — in our own operations, and in solutions for our customers."
3M has recorded a 68 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2002, according to the release.
Quad-Cities 'Salsa Off' benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters
Local businesses Hey Bryans in East Moline, Lobo's Salsa and Lock 14 Damn held a "Salsa Off" to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.
The groups raised $1,200 for the nonprofit, which matches local, adult volunteers with children to help ignite their potential. Proceeds from the event will be used to help recruit, enroll, match and coach Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
The winner of the salsa competition was Lobo's Salsa, according to a news release.
Wyffels Hybrids promotes Jacob Wyffels
Wyffels Hybrids has promoted Jacob Wyffels to vice president of production.
He joined the company six years ago, after graduating from the University of Illinois College of ACES, according to a news release. He advanced to production manager in 2017.
In his new role, Wyffels will lead a production team in field and plant operations, quality assurance and supply fulfillment.
"I look forward to continuing to lead our best-in-class production team as we continue to create the best seed corn hybrids you can plant," Wyffels said in the release. "We have a tremendous team here in Atkinson and we look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading seed quality to ensure our customers are able to maximize the genetic potential of every hybrid they plant."
Wyffels succeeds his father, Bob Wyffels, in this role after serving as vice president of production at Wyffels Hybrids for more than 40 years.
"This is more than a promotion; it is a generational transfer of the spirit and values that this company was founded on," said Bob Wyffels, in the release. "I'm confident that the dedication, drive and pursuit of quality seed is at the heart of Jacob's aspiration."
—Sarah Ritter