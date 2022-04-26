BIZ BYTES: Massey to retire, Lyphout named next president and CEO for Modern Woodmen of America

Modern Woodmen of America’s Board of Directors has appointed Jerald J. Lyphout of East Moline as the organization’s 12th president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace W. Kenny Massey of LeClaire, who will retire on Dec. 31 after more than 40 years with Modern Woodmen.

Lyphout joined Modern Woodmen in 1983 and was promoted to systems supervisor in the former Issue Department in 1985. He was named manager of Qualified Plans/Advanced Sales in 1997 and became president and CEO of MWA Financial Services, Inc., in 2013. He was appointed to the organization’s board of directors in March 2014 and was named National Secretary on June 1, 2015. He has served in the role of National Secretary and Executive Vice President since July 2021.