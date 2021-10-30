 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: McFarlane Interiors launches holiday decorating services
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: McFarlane Interiors launches holiday decorating services

  • 0

McFarlane Interiors & Design, a new firm based in Davenport, offers design and event planning services, offers upscale holiday decorating services to Quad-City residential customers and commercial properties.

Under the management of Sharon Cumberbatch, McFarlane Interiors the firm specializes in decorating key indoor areas such as lobbies, dining tables, side tables, Christmas trees, banisters, front doorways and other prominent spaces. 

To schedule a free consultation, see https://mcfarlaneinteriors.com, phone 563-447-2790 or e-mail: mcfarlaneinteriors@gmail.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanoes are being harnessed to power Bitcoin mining in El Salvador

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint
Business & Economy

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint

  • Updated

A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News