BIZ BYTES: McFarlane Interiors launches holiday decorating services

McFarlane Interiors & Design, a new firm based in Davenport, offers design and event planning services, offers upscale holiday decorating services to Quad-City residential customers and commercial properties.
Under the management of Sharon Cumberbatch, McFarlane Interiors the firm specializes in decorating key indoor areas such as lobbies, dining tables, side tables, Christmas trees, banisters, front doorways and other prominent spaces.
To schedule a free consultation, see https://mcfarlaneinteriors.com, phone 563-447-2790 or e-mail: mcfarlaneinteriors@gmail.com
