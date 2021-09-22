BIZ BYTES: Mediacom recognized for social impact

Mediacom Communications announced Wednesday that it is a recipient of Content & Creativity Human Resources 2021 Social Impact Award. The award focused on how corporations responded to the unique circumstances of the COVID pandemic.
Mediacom exemplified social responsibility by donating a total of $100,000 to regional food banks serving residents in smaller and non-urban communities in areas served by the company’s broadband network. The cash donations, given in December 2020, were directed to food banks affiliated with Feeding America and included the Food Bank of Iowa and Eastern Illinois Food Bank.
Mediacom also expanded the accessibility of broadband services to low-income families with K-12 students through the Connect2Compete program, helping more than 10,000 families stay connected to schools during the pandemic.