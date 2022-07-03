BIZ BYTES: Mel Foster Co. agents ranked among America's best

Lynsey Engels, president of Real Estate Brokerage at Mel Foster Co. announced Tuesday that several of its agents had been named as one of America’s most productive agents as a part of the 2022 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list.

This ranking report by REALTrends and Tom Ferry International, a top coaching and training company, ranks the most productive agents by state and metropolitan area based on closed transaction sides and closed volume in 2021.

The real estate agents are ranked in two categories: individual agent – sales volume and individual agent – transaction sides (in each real estate transaction there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent; the buy side and the selling side).

For individuals by volume, in Iowa, three Mel Foster Co. agents ranked in the top 15: Geri Doyle, Davenport office, sixth; Brad Boeye, Bettendorf office, seventh; and Sara DeWulf, Davenport office, 11th. For individuals by sides, in Iowa, seven Mel Foster agents made the top 117 list, led by DeWulf at No. 11.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 residential transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume in 2021.

