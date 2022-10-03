BIZ BYTES: Mel Foster Co. named a 2022 top workplace

Mel Foster Co. announced last week it had earned the 2022 Top Workplaces in Iowa, partnership with The Des Moines Register and Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through the third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Lynsey Engels, pPresident Real Estate Brokerage commented on receiving this prestigious honor.

“With only 139 companies making the list, recognition as a Top Workplace in Iowa is a credit to our agents and staff who support and encourage each other. The people of Mel Foster Co. make the company a great place to work. It is an honor for the company to be recognized by our agents and staff.”