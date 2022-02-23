BIZ BYTES: Metronet begins installing for East Moline customers

Metronet has begun internet installations to homes and businesses in East Moline, and customers in the initial construction areas may now sign up for Metronet installation.

Those interested in Metronet services may visit www.MetronetInc.com/signup to receive construction updates, access presale information and check their address for installation.

East Moline customers also may visit Metronet’s storefront in Davenport where customers will be able to speak with customer care representatives, sign-up for services and schedule installation.

As Metronet continues construction throughout East Moline, residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days before beginning and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

