Biz Bytes: Mid-American grant helps YWCA of Quad Cities

DES MOINES — The MidAmerican Energy Foundation released its second-quarter grants on Tuesday, awarding 23 organizations a total of $569,720. The recipients will work to address critical needs like food insecurity, provide education and workforce support, or are improving arts and community spaces across the state.

Through the MidAmerican Energy Foundation and CARES corporate citizenship program, the company assists nonprofits in the communities it serves.

“Supporting organizations that are working to meet critical needs of residents, or adding amenities that help sustain vibrant, growing communities is what our CARES program is all about,” Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican’s vice president of economic connections and integration, said in a news release. “We are much more than a utility provider; we provide resources, including our employees’ time and talent, to partner and support the sustainability of our communities — because these are the places our customers and employees call home.”

Some of the donations include $250,000 awarded to the YWCA of Quad Cities to help build a new child care center and expand at-risk youth programming, including the addition of a new STEAM lab. Grimes will receive $25,000 for a new public library and $10,000 will help the Fort Dodge Community Foundation restore its performance auditorium.