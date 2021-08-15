Biz Bytes: Mid-American grant helps YWCA of Quad Cities

DES MOINES — The MidAmerican Energy Foundation released its second-quarter grants on Tuesday, awarding 23 organizations a total of $569,720. The recipients will work to address critical needs like food insecurity, provide education and workforce support, or are improving arts and community spaces across the state.
Through the MidAmerican Energy Foundation and CARES corporate citizenship program, the company assists nonprofits in the communities it serves.
“Supporting organizations that are working to meet critical needs of residents, or adding amenities that help sustain vibrant, growing communities is what our CARES program is all about,” Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican’s vice president of economic connections and integration, said in a news release. “We are much more than a utility provider; we provide resources, including our employees’ time and talent, to partner and support the sustainability of our communities — because these are the places our customers and employees call home.”
Some of the donations include $250,000 awarded to the YWCA of Quad Cities to help build a new child care center and expand at-risk youth programming, including the addition of a new STEAM lab. Grimes will receive $25,000 for a new public library and $10,000 will help the Fort Dodge Community Foundation restore its performance auditorium.
During the Iowa State Fair, customers and fair attendees can submit their favorite nonprofit or community organization for the chance at another $20,000 in donations. Community and nonprofit organizations falling into one of the focused categories of giving with operations in the company’s service territory can be submitted online or at the MidAmerican Energy Building through Aug. 21.
For the first 10 days of the fair, a qualifying organization will be selected at random for a $1,000 donation. Each daily winner will then be eligible for the grand prize drawing of $10,000. This random drawing will happen at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the MidAmerican Energy Stage.
Nonprofit organizations can be nominated online. The full sweepstakes rules can be accessed there.
Community Foundation VP earns CAP certification
Anne Calder, vice president of development at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, has been awarded the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation from the Richard D. Irwin Graduate School of the American College of Financial Services. The CAP designation provides nonprofit and financial professionals with an in-depth knowledge of strategic philanthropic planning, enhancing their ability to work with donors and lead development efforts at their organizations.
“Achieving the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation was important to me as a professional serving the best interests of donors and our community,” Calder said in a news release. “We, of course, want each and every donor to have the very best guidance and resourcing when making philanthropic decisions — decisions that are often very personal and filled with history, legacy, memories and hope for the future.”
To earn the designation, Calder completed a three-course curriculum focused on family wealth and philanthropy, charitable giving tax strategies and tools, and gift-planning for nonprofits. Along with a firm grounding in advanced philanthropic vehicles and techniques, the courses cover important interpersonal and relationship-building skills, too.
Lead(h)er to celebrate turning 5
Lead(h)er will host its Fifth Annual Girl on Fire Awards virtually at noon Wednesday, Sept. 1.
To celebrate turning 5, Lead(h)er is honoring women who have exemplified our mission of fueling career and community engagement in the workforce. Registration is open now to hear from keynote speaker Lauri Flanagan and watch Mentor and Mentee of the Year awarded live. Since the Girl on Fire Awards will be hosted virtually, prior registration is required at www.leadherqc.org/birthday
Lead(h)er is a local nonprofit mentorship program fueling career and community engagement for women in the workforce. To date, Lead(h)er has matched 861 mentors and mentees in the region. Lead(h)er is a free resource because of the generosity of our sponsors. Learn more about how to get involved at www.leadherqc.org.
Clinton bank to host grilling-for-charity event
First Central State Bank will continue its tradition of Grilling for Charity fundraisers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at its Lincoln Way location in Clinton.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at First Central State Bank’s Lincoln Way location. The proceeds collected from the fundraiser will benefit My Gear Outreach of Clinton County, an organization that supports foster families and foster children in Clinton County by distributing welcome boxes and overnight bags to all children in Clinton County entering foster care for the first time.
First Central State Bank started the Grilling for Charity fundraisers in 2010. Since its inception, the events have raised tens of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.
The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, a drink and a dessert for a donation.
Per Mar Security Services acquires Armor Security
Per Mar Security Services, the largest family-owned, full-service security company in the Midwest, has acquired Armor Security, a residential and commercial security and locksmith provider in the Twin Cities.
For more than 50 years, Doug and Margarita Wilson owned and operated Armor Security.
“As security technology has continued to evolve, we are excited to announce our retirement, and that Armor Security has joined Per Mar Security Services — a local company that greatly enhances Armor's capabilities to serve our customers with a wide selection of security solutions," the Wilsons said in a news release. "We chose Per Mar because it is a well-respected, family-owned company that shares our core values of high customer and employee care. Our customers’ safety and security will continue to be their No. 1 goal.”
Per Mar has hired the team from Armor Security and is operating out of its Bloomington, Minn., location. Floyd Lock and Safe, Per Mar’s locksmith division, is also located there.
“Doug and Margarita Wilson built Armor Security with hard work and care over many years," Brian Duffy, CEO of Per Mar Security Services, said in a news release. "We have found their customers and employees to be great fits for Per Mar, and we are very pleased to grow our Twin Cities operation with these additions."
TCC stores donate backpacks to students
The Cellular Connection and Wireless Zone stores nationwide, including the TCC store at 1800 N. Division St. in Davenport, participated in a backpack donation program on Sunday, Aug. 1, that donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies to children.
Each store donated up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis to celebrate the ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Homebuyer program to be held for Spanish speakers
Economic Growth Corporation, a HUD-approved housing counseling service, will host a Spanish-speaking homebuyer class on Saturday, Aug. 21. It is limited in person and virtually (the link will be provided upon registration) to help encourage underserved individuals in Illinois who may not have access to programs or experience language barriers to participate. The services are provided for those living in the Illinois counties of Rock Island, Mercer, Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle and Sangamon.
The class will be spoken 100% in Spanish and will feature various presentations from Spanish-speaking individuals related to pre-purchase homeownership counseling, importance of credit, budgeting, home maintenance and how to prevent foreclosure. The class is free to Illinois residents, and people who complete the class receive a certificate of completion that may open opportunities for downpayment and closing cost assistance towards a purchase of a home or other homebuyer programs.
For any questions or additional information, call 309-788-6311.