MidAmerican Energy announced it'll be installing hundreds of "smart sensors" to pinpoint electrical outages more quickly.
The electronic sensors, called remote fault indicators, attach to power lines. The devices instantly transmit outage and location details to MidAmerican Energy control room operators if a service interruption is detected, according to a news release.
"This smart grid technology helps us identify and isolate outages more quickly so we can restore service faster to minimize the impact to our customers, and supports our ongoing efforts to increase system reliability for our customers," said Jim Dougherty, MidAmerican Energy vice president of electric delivery.
Without the sensors, he said crews travel for miles, sometimes on foot, to inspect power lines and locate the outage source, a process that often takes hours.
"When we know the cause of an outage, we can often dispatch our crews and restore service fairly quickly," Dougherty said. "But the outage source isn't always obvious. In many cases, our crews must inspect miles of lines, which can be difficult and take time — especially in the dark or during storms. These devices enable us to dispatch crews right to the disruption."
Since last year, MidAmerican Energy has installed more than 200 sensors in the Quad-Cities, Iowa City, Waterloo, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Council Bluffs and Sioux City, according to the release. Based on success so far, the company will install sensors at more than 150 additional locations through next month.
Behrens joins CBI Bank as market president
Brandon Behrens has been named CBI Bank & Trust's Davenport market president, the company announced last week.
Behrens brings more than 15 years of commercial banking experience to the job, having most recently served as a commercial loan officer with Central Bank of the Ozarks in Springfield, Missouri.
He will replace Patrick Van Nevel, who recently retired, according to the release.
Jumer's Casino awarded
Jumer's Casino and Hotel in Rock Island was honored last week by Casino Player Magazine, with 16 awards, including Best Hotel in its annual readers' poll.
Casino Player Magazine, America's largest gaming publication, annually conducts a Best of Gaming poll. Readers voted Jumer's first place in four separate categories for the Chicagoland region, which includes all of Illinois'casinos and four in Indiana. Jumer's has won the Best Hotel category six out of the past seven years, according to the news release.
The first-place awards include: Best Hotel, Best Rooms, Best Pool and Best Hotel Lobby. Jumer's won eight second-place awards for: Best Hotel Staff, Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation, Best Players Club, Best Table Game Tournaments, Best Reel Slots, Best Blackjack, Best Craps and Best Live Poker.
Jumer's also won third-place awards for: Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Casino, Best Suite and Best High Limit Room, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter