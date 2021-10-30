BIZ BYTES: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announces 2021 third quarter results

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) reported Thursday net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, which included a $3.0 million impairment charge on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”).
This compares to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. This also compares to net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s branch and facilities optimization plan.
“We expect to see a continuation of these positive trends in the fourth quarter," President and CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig said. "We are benefiting from our efforts to increase our presence in higher growth markets in northern Illinois and St. Louis, which is resulting in the consistent addition of full banking relationships with new commercial clients.”