Biz Bytes: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. reports third-quarter results

IOWA CITY — MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) on Monday reported net income for the third quarter of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $17.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
On Nov. 1, MidWestOne entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and its banking subsidiaries including First National Bank in Muscatine and Fairfield, Iowa.
"We are excited to expand our footprint to Muscatine and to grow our market share in Fairfield, the seat of Jefferson County, with MidWestOne's acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp.," CEO Charles Funk said. "With this acquisition, we will have the number one deposit market share in both Muscatine and Jefferson counties."