Moe's Southwest Grill this past week opened a new restaurant in Moline.
The restaurant, at 3934 16th St., is owned by Matt and Mike Middendorp, who own other Moe's locations in surrounding markets, according to a news release. Officials said the new restaurant is designed with unique features and updated design elements inspired by the American Southwest.
To celebrate the grand opening, the Moline Moe's is giving away free prizes and coupons. Customers will have the chance to win free burritos for a year if they check-in at the new location via the Moe's app three times during the month of July, according to the release. There will be 10 winners randomly chosen Aug. 1.
The Moline restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and also has a drive-thru.
Lee Enterprises announces changes to governance
Davenport publisher Lee Enterprises this past week announced several corporate governance changes.
Megan Liberman, who is currently a senior vice president at SiriusXM, has been appointed a new independent director for Lee's board. Liberman also previously served as vice president and editor in chief of Yahoo News Group, plus spent 13 years at the New York Times, according to a news release.
Liberman's appointment, which is effective immediately, will increase the size of the Lee Board of Director to 10 members.
Lee also announced that its board has adopted and approved amended and restated bylaws. It has implemented:
• A majority voting standard for the election of directors in uncontested elections;
• Proxy access, providing shareholders who satisfy the requirements specified in the amended bylaws the ability to include their own nominees in the Company’s proxy statement; and
• More time for shareholders to submit proposals and director nominations for consideration at annual meetings.
Local Union 25 contractors recognized for safety
In celebration of National Safety month, the ILLOWA Construction Labor and Management Council awarded 31 area contractors with safety excellence awards at a ceremony in Milan.
Five of the honorees are contractors with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 25, according to a news release.
Since the late 1990s, ILLOWA has gathered statistics on the number of hours worked and the number of site incidents during the previous year. Based on the data, awards are presented to the contractors who achieve the lowest injury or illness incidence rate, according to the release.
Winners in the Quad-City area include Petersen Plumbing, Ragan Mechanical, Johnson Controls, Northwest Mechanical and Ryan & Associates.
"We are proud to have signatory partners who make safety a top priority," said Bill Allison, Local Union 25 business agent, in the release.
—Sarah Ritter