BIZ BYTES: Moline entrepreneur receives $10,000 grant to expand empowerment for women and girls

Sarah Stevens, founder of The Beautifull Project, has been awarded a $10,000 Nation of NeighborsSM grant by Royal Neighbors of America. Stevens will use the funds to expand her work as an online curator and author of content that encourages women of all body types, ages and ethnicities to embrace their bodies and to live more confidently, freely and fully in them. Her TEDx Davenport Talk has gained more than 3,000 views.
After spending a decade as a health care executive, Stevens left that career. Two years ago, she was inspired to begin developing The Beautifull Project (TBP). In a short time, TBP has grown into a multimedia platform that showcases the stories of women who navigate the world in diverse bodies, through diverse life circumstances, with diverse world views. Many of these women are faced with the challenge that the world often expects them to shrink in order to fit in. TBP encourages them to take up space instead.
"This gift is truly transformational for a project of this size, making possible things that were impossible just a few short weeks ago. I am both honored and still a little shocked,” Stevens said. “When I started talking to women about their relationship with their bodies, I never imagined we would be in a position to expand. This gift will allow me to give any woman who wants to come along for the journey the tools to find her way back to believing in herself. That is powerful, and I am so deeply grateful. It will help us create a world here every BODY belongs.”
Julie Robinson, director of member development and public relations at Royal Neighbors, will lead the virtual award presentation and noon Monday.
“We are honored to be able to support Ms. Stevens and The Beautifull Project," Robinson said. "So many women struggle with similar issues around body image and it holds them back, kills their confidence. Ms. Stevens’ work enables a dialog around topics which, while not always comfortable, are pervasive and incredibly important to helping women succeed in whatever they pursue. For more than 125 years, Royal Neighbors has sought to empower women to make a positive impact in their communities. And being able to provide financial support to Ms. Stevens and her project aligns perfectly with that mission.”
Genesis Pharmacy earns accreditation
The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) has designated the Genesis outpatient pharmacy as a specialty pharmacy.
By earning ACHC Accreditation, the Genesis Specialty Pharmacy has demonstrated a commitment to provide the highest-quality service through compliance with national regulations and industry best practices.
As the Quad Cities' only locally owned specialty pharmacy, Genesis Specialty Pharmacy can work closely with patients and their care teams.
“Specialty pharmacies are able to do more for members to meet their health needs,’’ said Jason Hansel, PharmD, RPh, manager of Genesis outpatient pharmacies. “A specialty pharmacy does more than fill prescriptions. For individuals with complex needs and conditions, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C, psoriasis or multiple sclerosis, a specialty pharmacy becomes a vital part of a care team.’’
Specialty medications used to treat these chronic or complex conditions often require special storage or extra support. Specialty pharmacies have highly trained staff to provide personal care.
The Genesis Specialty Pharmacy care team can help answer questions at (563) 421-6366.
Variety, Fareway give school a gift
Variety – the Children’s Charity and the Geneseo Fareway Store presented two Rifton specialized bikes to Northside Elementary School’s adaptive P.E. program Thursday. The gift was made possible thanks to the support of Fareway employees and customers during the annual Fareway Roundup for Variety.
The Geneseo Fareway Store is consistently one of the top fundraising stores during the annual Fareway Roundup in support of Variety — the Children’s Charity. Dollars raised through the Fareway Roundup support Variety’s Mobility program. The Mobility program provides specialized mobility equipment to children living with special needs, as well as traditional bikes to children who are at-risk and underprivileged. Variety is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or living with special needs.
LyondellBasell receives safety award
LyondellBasell Clinton Complex, one of the largest chemical plants in Iowa, has earned the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) safety award for the second year in a row.
The highest honor, the ‘Distinguished Safety Award’, is presented to the top sites with outstanding safety performance, program innovation and safety leadership.
To meet the criteria of the AFPM Distinguished Safety Award, each location must undergo a rigorous screening process.
“Our safety culture is ensuring everyone (employees, contractors, and visitors) leave our site the same way they came in,” Yari Hernandez, site manager, said. “We have a responsibility to run our plant safely and responsibly, and we take the trust instilled in us with the highest regard.”
Dayton Freight adds Elgin center
DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has a new service center in Elgin, Illinois.
Dayton Freight now has eight Service Centers serving Illinois, including one in East Moline, for a total of 60 throughout the Midwest. The state-of-the-art building has 99,640 square feet of floor space, built on an 18-acre lot.
The addition of Elgin will also alleviate freight constraints at surrounding Service Centers located in Des Plaines, Joliet and Rockford. This facility features 102 doors with an attached four-bay maintenance shop. Other amenities include new office space, on-site fuel, a large warm room and a snow scraper for trailer tops.
GBR Riverdale acquires Timberline Pallet
EAST MOLINE — Start-up acquisition company GBR Riverdale has completed the operational transition of Timberline Pallet. The sale, which closed June 5, is the first acquisition for the company, founded by entrepreneur investor Michael Kelker in 2019.
“Timberline Pallet was exactly the kind of business we had been searching for,” Kelker said in a news release, “a customer-focused manufacturer with over 40 years of producing custom wood packaging and crating in the Quad-Cities.”
Timberline has been supplying the Quad-Cities with export-ready crates and pallet solutions for decades. Without a successor in place, Joe Tindall and Steve Duff turned to GBR Riverdale when they planned to retire.
“When you’ve built a business over 40 years, you can’t simply hand over the keys” Joe Tindall said. Joe and Steve committed to staying on during the transition as Michael and the team came up to speed. Both sides worked hard to ensure the employees and customers experienced a seamless transition.
Timberline continues to provide custom designed export-ready solutions assembled by hand.
“There is nothing our craftsman can’t build” Kelker said. “We produce custom crate and pallet solutions from 16 inches to over 25 feet long. When we partner with a customer, we work with them to ensure we design a tailored shipping solution that ultimately saves them money.”
