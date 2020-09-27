BIZ BYTES: Moline entrepreneur receives $10,000 grant to expand empowerment for women and girls

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Stevens, founder of The Beautifull Project, has been awarded a $10,000 Nation of NeighborsSM grant by Royal Neighbors of America. Stevens will use the funds to expand her work as an online curator and author of content that encourages women of all body types, ages and ethnicities to embrace their bodies and to live more confidently, freely and fully in them. Her TEDx Davenport Talk has gained more than 3,000 views.

After spending a decade as a health care executive, Stevens left that career. Two years ago, she was inspired to begin developing The Beautifull Project (TBP). In a short time, TBP has grown into a multimedia platform that showcases the stories of women who navigate the world in diverse bodies, through diverse life circumstances, with diverse world views. Many of these women are faced with the challenge that the world often expects them to shrink in order to fit in. TBP encourages them to take up space instead.