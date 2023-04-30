SALISBURY, Md. — Perdue Farms announced April 19 that Moline native Kevin McAdams will take over as CEO when Randy Day retires this summer.

The 103-year-old, family-owned, vertically integrated food and agriculture company, is the fourth-largest producer of chicken products in the United States.

McAdams, who graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science, joined Perdue in July 2022. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry with a proven track record of achieving profitable, sustainable growth and driving operational excellence.

“I am honored to be succeeding Randy as CEO of Perdue Farms,” said McAdams, COO of Perdue Farms and president of Perdue Foods. “Perdue boasts an unmatched, committed team of associates and strong network of family farmers who are integral to the company’s ability to produce high-quality products that are trusted and recognized by consumers and customers nationwide. I am excited to lead this company in its second century of success.”

Before joining Perdue Farms, McAdams was president, North America of Jack Links protein snacks, a privately held, family-owned company. His previous senior positions include president, Schwan’s Consumer Brands, and president and COO of Pabst Brewing Company. Earlier in his career, he held operating roles with Mizkan, Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo/Frito-Lay.

Day joined Perdue Farms in 1980 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility in Perdue Foods and Perdue AgriBusiness, before being named CEO in 2017.

“I am looking forward to mentoring and transitioning Kevin over the next few months, Day said. "We are confident that Kevin possesses qualities that align with our company’s values and vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products. It has truly been an honor to lead Perdue Farms the past six years.”