BIZ BYTES: Moline's Dot's Pots is one of 28 small businesses cited in Illinois Made Program

CHICAGO — The Illinois Office of Tourism has announced 28 new small businesses, or "Makers" have been recognized as part of the Illinois Made program, including Dot's Pots in Moline.
The program recognizes each business as a hidden gem for locals and visitors to discover, offering unique products and experiences all around the state. From vegan dessert makers, alpaca and hemp farmers, and a Chicago candlemaker with a mission to provide young moms with critical job training skills — each of the small businesses featured helps make Illinois a one-of-a-kind destination for visitors.
The Illinois Made program, launched in 2016, tries to inspire residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences found in every region of the state.
“Illinois is home to a diverse, vibrant small business community which attracts visitors from across the country and around the world. Through our Illinois Made program, we celebrate the unique contributions of small businesses across our communities and provide people yet another reason to explore all aspects of Illinois,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
To learn more about Illinois Made visit: EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade