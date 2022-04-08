 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Murphy USA to support Boys & Girls Clubs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley in Moline on Monday Nov. 4, 2013.

 File photo

To show its continued support of the Boys and Girls clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Murphy USA Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to kick off the first phase of the “Great Futures Fueled Here” cause campaign. Through July 5, Murphy USA invites customers to round up or donate at checkout at their nearest Murphy USA location. Donations will support Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

“Since we launched this program in 2020, we have raised over $3.1 million dollars to support kids and teens at local Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, and we are just getting started," Renee Bacon said.

