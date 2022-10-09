 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Naeve Family Beef announces soft opening of Camanche-based retail store

CAMANCHE — Naeve Family Beef will hold a soft opening of its retail store, Meat & Greet, on Oct. 13, 2022, in Camanche, Iowa.

The store is located at 1902 7th Ave. and will have store hours on Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store will sell local products from around Clinton County and Iowa, including cheeses, beef jerky, wines, candles, baked goods, honey, sauces, spices and other local goods.

The store will feature Naeve Family Beef products processed at the facility from cattle raised in Andover, Iowa.

A grand opening will follow in the upcoming weeks. 

