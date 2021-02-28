Biz Bytes: Naylor receives Genesis Colleague Award

Dr. Kenneth Naylor, physician of The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. received the Genesis Distinguished Colleague Award for Quality Care from the Genesis Health System Engagement Team on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

He was nominated by The Group and Genesis physician colleagues, the Genesis birthing unit and the gynecological surgery division. All say the have benefited from having him as a leader and mentor for over 30 years, according to a news release.

"It is our privilege and honor to nominate our colleague and mentor, Dr. Kenneth Naylor, for the Genesis Award for Quality Care," his colleagues wrote. "Dr. Naylor graduated from the University of Utah school of Medicine and completed his Obstetrics & Gynecology residency at the University of Iowa. Dr. Naylor began working immediately following residency in 1990 at The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C., and has continued his work and dedication to women’s health since then.

"Dr. Naylor is a true example of leading the way for the women of our community through his numerous leadership positions and committees he serves on."

