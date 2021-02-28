Biz Bytes: Naylor receives Genesis Colleague Award

Dr. Kenneth Naylor, physician of The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. received the Genesis Distinguished Colleague Award for Quality Care from the Genesis Health System Engagement Team on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
He was nominated by The Group and Genesis physician colleagues, the Genesis birthing unit and the gynecological surgery division. All say the have benefited from having him as a leader and mentor for over 30 years, according to a news release.
"It is our privilege and honor to nominate our colleague and mentor, Dr. Kenneth Naylor, for the Genesis Award for Quality Care," his colleagues wrote. "Dr. Naylor graduated from the University of Utah school of Medicine and completed his Obstetrics & Gynecology residency at the University of Iowa. Dr. Naylor began working immediately following residency in 1990 at The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C., and has continued his work and dedication to women’s health since then.
"Dr. Naylor is a true example of leading the way for the women of our community through his numerous leadership positions and committees he serves on."
Registration open for Illinois Extension’s testing
GALVA — University of Illinois Extension is offering an in-person testing-only option for PSEP General Standards (not commercial). It will take place on Wednesday, March 10, in Woodhull.
There will be two session to choose from: 10 a.m.-noon, or 1-3 p.m. Seating capacity is limited to 25 participants per session. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Pre-register to attend the in-person training on a first-come, first-served basis by signing up at: http://go.illinois.edu/PSEP2021Woodhull
You can also find additional in-person trainings offered throughout the state at http://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pesticides/Pages/in-person-testing.aspx
For online testing, visit Illinois Extension’s PSEP website https://extension.illinois.edu/psep/training-testing. It has links to online training and online testing. Subjects include: demonstration and research, field crops, general standards, grain facility, ornamentals, plant management, private applicator, private grain fumigation, rights-of-way, turf grass, vegetable, aquatics and mosquito.
If you have questions about the PSEP training and testing, contact Tracy Jo Mulliken, horticulture coordinator at 217-300-9390, or Martha Smith, horticulture educator at 217-300-3353.
WIU honors engineering chair Pratt
MACOMB/MOLINE — Western Illinois University School of Engineering Director William Pratt has been selected to receive the Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award was presented to him Thursday, Feb. 25, at the 59th annual National Engineers Week QCESC STEM virtual celebration.
“Dr. Pratt's leadership as founding director of the WIU School of Engineering balances the priorities of strategic partnership development and innovation with teaching and individualized mentorship of WIU students," Kristi Mindrup, administrator of the WIU-Quad Cities campus and assistant vice president of WIU-QC Academic Affairs, said in a news release. "He inspires K-12 students throughout the Quad-Cities to explore and discover their interests and potential within the field of engineering, and Dr. Pratt's dedication to educating students and enhancing our community will have a lasting impact.”
Publisher, local attorney join foundation board
The Quad Cities Community Foundation welcomed new board members — Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm and attorney Mark Schwiebert — this month.
“I have no doubt that both Debbie and Mark’s vast experience in our community, coupled with their natural leadership ability will serve us well,” Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in a news release. “The two community leaders are on the pulse of community needs and opportunities, and will play a vital role in continuing our mission to transform the region through the generosity of our donors.”
Anselm has over 15 years of leadership experience with Lee Enterprises and has been Quad-City Times’ publisher since 2015. Schwiebert is a Quad-Cities attorney who has served the region for over 40 years.
Mel Foster Co. partners with MooveGuru
Mel Foster Co. has partnered with MooveGuru, an automated moving concierge platform that sends move-related, money saving offers via email and connects utilities and home services to buyers and sellers, according to a news release.
Your Mel Foster Co. REALTOR® will be supplying exclusive email offers and utility connections to home buyers and sellers. The average mover spends 5 hours connecting utilities, the Mel Foster Co. connections service simplifies this process. Emails are also delivered to the consumer with discounts on items relevant to a home purchase or selling experience. The mover program includes money-saving offers from companies like the Home Depot, PODS, Budget Truck Rental, and more.
“We are thrilled to partner with MooveGuru in a marketing benefit to offer our clients money saving opportunities with some local and national brands and assist them in organizing their move,” Lynsey Engels, president Real Estate Brokerage of Mel Foster Co. said in the news release, " “because it’s so important to support our local businesses when possible; this is another way to do that.”
Businesses interested in participating in the MooveGuru initiative can contact Mel Foster Co. at marketing@melfosterco.com.
A study by the University of Colorado found that movers spend, on average $10,000 on goods and services during their move.
“Consumers spend more money in a 180-day window during their move than they will in any other time in their lives,” Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, said in the news release.