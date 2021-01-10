BIZ BYTES: New downtown Davenport restaurant set to open

Cavort, the newest addition to downtown Davenport’s hospitality scene, will open Tuesday, Jan. 12. It is located at 229 Brady St., inside the Union Arcade building.
The space was previously occupied by The Key. Cavort has been developed by chef Rhea Vrana and mixologist Alex Nagel.
Cavort will offer a contemporary casual atmosphere featuring tiki style and classic cocktails, and food.
The menu design comes from a desire to offer a tiki style dining option. Guests will find seafood dishes, unique Asian and Latin inspired dishes and unique twists on classic Midwest fare.
Cavort will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations can be made through their Facebook or Instagram pages (CavortQC).
Workshop to promote financial literacy
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation d/b/a Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation, and Project NOW together are launching a three-part workshop series promoting personal growth through financial literacy, financial management and financial goal setting for a better future.
The workshops are open to any Illinois resident and are free. Registration is required by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org. The workshop will be offered by a hybrid style offering a limited in-person opportunity with a maximum of five participants. The workshop will also be in an online webinar format for registrants who wish to participate remotely.
The workshops will be held quarterly and begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. Registration is required in advance by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org. A link to the webinar will be provided upon registration confirmation.
Genesis recognized for quality stroke care
Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Genesis earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions
“Genesis Medical Center is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” Stephanie Murphy, stroke coordinator of Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Looking for a job at the RI Arsenal?
The Moline Foundation and Moline Public Library will sponsor three free virtual workshops at Jan. 13. Each workshop will last an hour with a half-hour for questions afterward. They will be given by Ken Elshoff, a former GS-0201-12 Federal HR Specialist (recruitment/placement) with Department of Veterans Affairs.
Signup will be held at the Moline Public Library’s website under Events at Molinelibrary.org or go to the link https://molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/applying-and-interviewing-federal-jobs-3-part-series-1.
The sessions are:
Jan. 13, 10 a.m. High-Probability Federal Resumes
Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. Successfully Navigating USAJOBS
Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. Acing the Federal Interview
Fareway donates $5K to Q-C businesses
To support Keep It QC and Quad-Cities businesses, Fareway Stores donated $5,000 worth of grocery gift cards to the Quad Cities Chamber for distribution to fellow members and their employees.
In May, the company gave $2,000 in gift cards to area businesses via the Chamber.
Casey’s to support Davenport teachers
Casey’s is kicking off the New Year with a monthlong giving campaign to support Davenport teachers and students by giving back to local K-12 schools as they deal with COVID-19.
All throughout January, Casey’s guests can round up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at accredited K-12 public and private schools in Davenport. Furthermore, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $50,000 total.
IMEG Corp. expands into Ohio
IMEG Corp., a national engineering consulting firm with more than 50 U.S. locations, announced the strategic acquisition of Cleveland-based Fredrick, Fredrick & Heller Engineers, Inc. (FF&H) on Dec. 31. It was IMEG’s fifth acquisition in 2020.
Since 1934, FHE has provided comprehensive design and consulting of mechanical and electrical systems for health care, education, and corporate clients.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome FF&H into our company," IMEG President/CEO Paul VanDuyne said in a news release. “This strategic opportunity combines FF&H’s health care and MEP expertise with IMEG’s full-service work throughout the U.S. and creates a strong synergy for future growth.”
Hy-Vee pledges $75K to schools
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. is pledging $75,000 to be awarded among 55 schools across its eight-state region. The pledge is part of the company’s Fuel Your School campaign, which runs through Jan. 31.
Hy-Vee’s Fuel Your School campaign allows customers to enter its sweepstakes by simply purchasing specific brands found at Hy-Vee locations and swiping their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward card. Customers will receive one automatic entry into the sweepstakes for every eligible product they purchase in-store or online. For example, a customer who purchases two TopCare products and three HealthMarket products (and uses their Fuel Saver card) will earn five entries into the sweepstakes.
In February, 50 winners will receive up to $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice in the eight-state region. In addition, five Grand Prize winners will receive up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 awarded to the school of their choice. In total, 55 schools will receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers will receive up to $12,500 in prizes.