BIZ BYTES: New downtown Davenport restaurant set to open

The workshops will be held quarterly and begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. Registration is required in advance by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org. A link to the webinar will be provided upon registration confirmation.

Genesis recognized for quality stroke care

Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Genesis earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions