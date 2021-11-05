BIZ BYTES: New fitness equipment store already giving back

After 12 years of servicing the Quad-City area, locally owned, Treadmill Heroes has opened a second fitness equipment retail location in Bettendorf. The new location opened on July 1, with the home base located in Wilton.
Treadmill Heroes is a fitness equipment service company that for the past two years has also been selling new and used exercise equipment.
Since opening, Treadmill Heroes has participated in a variety of events within the community. They gave away a brand-new NordicTrack treadmill at the end of October.
If you stop by the Bettendorf store during November, Treadmill Heroes is giving away a brand-new set of Bowflex Selecttech Barbells with the purchase of a piece of equipment over $1,200, while supplies last.