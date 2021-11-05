 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: New fitness equipment store already giving back
BIZ BYTES: New fitness equipment store already giving back

Treadmill Heroes

Treadmill Heroes now has a location in Bettendorf, in addition to its original store in Wilton.

 CONTRIBUTED

After 12 years of servicing the Quad-City area, locally owned, Treadmill Heroes has opened a second fitness equipment retail location in Bettendorf. The new location opened on July 1, with the home base located in Wilton.

Treadmill Heroes is a fitness equipment service company that for the past two years has also been selling new and used exercise equipment.

Since opening, Treadmill Heroes has participated in a variety of events within the community. They gave away a brand-new NordicTrack treadmill at the end of October.

If you stop by the Bettendorf store during November, Treadmill Heroes is giving away a brand-new set of Bowflex Selecttech Barbells with the purchase of a piece of equipment over $1,200, while supplies last.

