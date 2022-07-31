BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of

UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.

In this position, Dr. Newland will focus on improving and standardizing quality performance across the enterprise and identify strategic opportunities across the clinical enterprise.

Newland joined UnityPoint Clinic in 2000 as a board-certified, practicing family physician. She most recently served as medical director of primary care for UnityPoint Health, where she focused on clinical excellence and best practices for primary care throughout the health system.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Iowa State University and received her Medical Degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine. Newland also completed an MBA from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.