BIZ BYTES: Northwestern Mutual partners with Hy-Vee to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer

During September, Northwestern Mutual Eastern Iowa partnered with 22 local Hy-Vees to host lemonade stands to raise funds for childhood cancer.

These stands occurred at Hy-Vees in the Cedar Rapids-Marion, Cedar Falls-Waterloo, Dubuque, Coralville, and Quad-Cities markets on varying Thursdays and Fridays in September, as it was childhood cancer awareness month. Together they raised $4,680.

All proceeds go toward nonprofit Alex’s Lemonade Stand (ALSF) to help fund research, raise awareness, and support families affected by childhood cancer.

“A lot of us have been touched by childhood cancer in some way through families, friends or clients,” said Kalvin Grabau Keele, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual Eastern Iowa. “ALSF has been a great opportunity for Northwestern Mutual team members to give back and make an impact on the lives in their community.”