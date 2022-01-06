BIZ BYTES: Oelerich, Reiling & Miller joins Centennial Tax & Accounting

Oelerich, Reiling, & Miller, PC and Centennial Tax & Accounting have merged, bringing together two local firms in order to connect clients to financial opportunities through their advice and service.
The combination of the two businesses is supported by the investment of Centennial’s parent company, Northwest Bank & Trust Company.
“We are thrilled to have Rick Oelerich, Doug Reiling and the ORM team join Centennial Tax & Accounting,” Adam Pelzer, CFO at Northwest Bank & Trust and an executive at Centennial, said. “They are an excellent fit for our entrepreneurial culture and our commitment to client service. We are excited to take this important step together for the benefit of our clients and our team.”
Centennial Tax & Accounting will now have 26 local professionals with over 400 years of combined expertise in tax, accounting, payroll and advisory services for individuals, not-for-profits and small businesses in the Quad Cities. The ORM team will continue to work in their offices on Brady Street for the immediate future, eventually joining the rest of the Centennial team in the Northwest Bank NorthPark Tower.