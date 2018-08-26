Local Olive Garden restaurants will deliver meals to first responders in honor of Labor Day.
On Sept. 3, Olive Garden employees in Moline and Davenport will deliver lunch to local fire stations, police departments and emergency rooms, according to a news release. It's the 17th year Olive Garden has coordinated the event throughout its 850 restaurants nationwide.
Purina, Ducks Unlimited makes water quality commitment
Nestle Purina and Ducks Unlimited are teaming up to help improve water quality throughout the state of Iowa.
The organizations have committed to protecting and improving 1,600 acres of wetland and grasslands across Iowa over the next three years, through Ducks Unlimited's Living Lakes Initiative, according to a news release. The initiative promotes healthy soil, healthy crops and a safe wildlife habitat.
Purina, with pet food manufacturing facilities in Clinton, Davenport and Fort Dodge, has committed $1 million to promote sustainability of the supply chain and improve recreational use of wetlands across the state's Prairie Pothole Region, officials said in the release.
"Purina and Ducks Unlimited are joining in Iowa's efforts to help improve our state's water quality, and I applaud this partnership," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the release. "These organizations represent farmers, conservationists and outdoors enthusiasts who all have a stake in preserving our natural resources for the livelihood of Iowans and wildlife."
American Power Systems president appointed to advisory council
Amy Lank, president of Davenport-based American Power Systems, has been appointed to the Industry Advisory Council for the Center for Industrial Research and Service, CIRAS, at Iowa State University.
CIRAS is a part of the College of Engineering and the Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations at the university. Since 1963, CIRAS has partnered with Iowa companies and communities to help them prosper, according to a news release.
"As the owner of an established small business, I appreciate the customized services that CIRAS provides to help companies like APS continue to learn and grow," Lank said. "CIRAS has helped us up our game in strategic ways, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the Industry Advisory Council because I believe that more Iowa businesses can benefit from learning about CIRAS."
American Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 2006 in Davenport. APS designs and manufactures customized electrical solutions for commercial and specialty vehicles. The company's clients include the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Special Operations Command and Australian Ministry of Defense.
—Sarah Ritter