BIZ BYTES: ORA Physical Therapy hosts virtual job fair July 25-28

ORA Orthopedics will host a four-day virtual job fair from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; Wednesday, July 27; and Thursday, July 28.

Qualified medical professionals with a physical therapy background can attend a 30-minute session to learn more about employment opportunities within ORA Physical Therapy.

To attend, visit bit.ly/3yqA72u and schedule a 30-minute session. Web conferencing details provided upon confirmation.

With therapy clinics in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline, ORA is actively recruiting for the following positions: director of physical therapy; physical therapists; physical therapist assistants; occupational hand therapists; industrial rehab specialists; and therapy clinic managers.

Questions? Contact April Forrester at april@orthorehab.net or 270-202-2480.

