Biz Bytes: ORA Physical Therapy hosts virtual job fair this month

ORA Orthopedics will host a four-day virtual job fair from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13; Tuesday, June 14; Wednesday, June 15; and Thursday, June 16.

Qualified medical professionals with a physical therapy background are encouraged to attend a 30-minute session to learn more about employment opportunities within ORA Physical Therapy.

To attend, visit bit.ly/3NaQxCs and schedule your 30-minute session. Web conferencing details provided upon confirmation.

With therapy clinics in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline ORA is actively recruiting for the following positions: Director of Physical Therapy; Physical Therapists; Physical Therapist Assistants; Occupational Hand Therapists; Industrial Rehab Specialists; Therapy Clinic Managers; Patient Registration; and Therapy Scheduling Coordinators.

Questions? Contact April Forrester at april@orthorehab.net or 270-202-2480.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0