BIZ BYTES: ORA welcomes spine surgeon

Mohammed Hussain, M.D., will begin practice this month at ORA Orthopedics.
Hussain is currently welcoming new patients at their clinics in Bettendorf and Davenport. Hussain specializes in spinal injuries and disorders, degenerative spine conditions, spinal stenosis, disc herniation and minimally invasive spine surgery.
Hussain received his medical degree from the University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine. He went on to complete his residency at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio and a spine fellowship at Stanford University in California.