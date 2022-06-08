 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

BIZ BYTES: P & J Tender Care, Inc. receives honor

  • 0

P & J Tender Care, Inc. received the Silver Circle of Quality designation from ExceleRate Illinois, the state's quality recognition and improvement system for early childhood education and care programs.

“ExceleRate Illinois helps families make more informed choices about their children's early learning,” Jamilah R. Jor’dan, Ph.D., executive director, Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development, said. “It establishes standards to help infants, toddlers and preschoolers develop intellectually, physically, socially and emotionally. Additionally, it provides a framework for early learning and development professionals to identify opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills.”

Research in science and brain development shows that children who are more meaningfully engaged in early learning experiences from infancy through the first five years of life are more likely to be successful in school and in life. 

P & J Tender Care, Inc. is located at 4544 3rd St., Moline.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Retailers amass $45B in extra inventory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News