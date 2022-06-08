BIZ BYTES: P & J Tender Care, Inc. receives honor

P & J Tender Care, Inc. received the Silver Circle of Quality designation from ExceleRate Illinois, the state's quality recognition and improvement system for early childhood education and care programs.

“ExceleRate Illinois helps families make more informed choices about their children's early learning,” Jamilah R. Jor’dan, Ph.D., executive director, Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development, said. “It establishes standards to help infants, toddlers and preschoolers develop intellectually, physically, socially and emotionally. Additionally, it provides a framework for early learning and development professionals to identify opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills.”

Research in science and brain development shows that children who are more meaningfully engaged in early learning experiences from infancy through the first five years of life are more likely to be successful in school and in life.

P & J Tender Care, Inc. is located at 4544 3rd St., Moline.

