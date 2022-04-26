BIZ BYTES: Peacock Foundation to hold kickoff event

The Peacock Foundation will host its kickoff event at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the MLK Interpretive Center, 501 Brady St., Davenport. There will be a brief presentation at 6:45 pm.

The Peacock Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that addresses the stigma associated with mental health through active and intentional programming. Patrick Peacock, a retired U.S. Army officer, launched this nonprofit after serving on the Davenport City Council and realizing the barriers to receiving mental health services for people from marginalized communities.