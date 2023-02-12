Per Mar Security Services was named 2022 Top Regional Channel Partner by Axis Communications.
Chris Edwards, president of the electronic security division for Per Mar, accepted the award, saying: “We are honored to be recognized by Axis for this award. Video, and specifically live video monitoring, has been increasingly popular with our customers and has been a significant driver of growth for us.”
Axis Communications’ regional and area sales managers selected Per Mar for the award based on the company’s continue growth, revenue, loyal partnership and drive to offer customers the best and most secure video solutions.